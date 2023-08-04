Top 10 South Indian spy movies you can watch on OTT now for a nail biting experience

These spy thriller movies offer a mix of action, suspense, and intrigue, making them thrilling watch experiences for fans of the genre.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Vivegam

In this Tamil film, Ajith Kumar is on a counter-terrorism operative who sets out on a mission to thwart a terrorist attack.

Vikram

Vikram is a classic spy thriller that follows the story of an intelligence officer played by Kamal Haasan.

Thupparivalan

Thupparivalan stars Vishal as a detective who takes on challenging cases features intriguing mysteries and suspenseful storytelling.

SPY

The film stars Nikhil as an undercover spy working for the Indian government. The film combines elements of espionage, action, and patriotism.

Goodachari

Goodachari revolves around a young spy portrayed by Adivi Sesh, who embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth behind his father's death.

Vishwaroopam

An espionage thriller that follows an undercover agent played by Kamal Haasan, who poses as a dance teacher to infiltrate a terrorist group.

FIR

FIR stars Vishnu Vishal as a police officer investigating a series of murders.

Agent

Agent is an upcoming spy thriller features high-octane action and thrilling espionage plotlines.

Spyder

Spyder stars Mahesh Babu as an intelligence officer who takes on a powerful criminal mastermind.

Kshanam

Kshanam is a mystery thriller that revolves around the search for a missing girl. Adivi Sesh gets entangled in a web of secrets and deceit.

