Top 10 South Indian star kids with unique names

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's son's name is Neil Kitchlu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's daughter's name is Klin Kaara Konidela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya has two kids Diya, Dev.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR has two sons called Abhay and Bhargav.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha are the kids of Allu Arjun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nani has a son called Arjun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu has two children-Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush has two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan has a daughter called Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash and Radhika Pandit have two kidsAyra and Yatharv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian stars have cute babies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These star kids are blessed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT: Top villains that Salman Khan show has ever seen

 

 Find Out More