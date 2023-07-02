Top 10 South Indian star kids with unique names
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's son's name is Neil Kitchlu.
Ram Charan's daughter's name is Klin Kaara Konidela.
Suriya has two kids Diya, Dev.
Jr NTR has two sons called Abhay and Bhargav.
Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha are the kids of Allu Arjun.
Nani has a son called Arjun.
Mahesh Babu has two children-Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Gautham Ghattamaneni.
Dhanush has two sons, Yatra and Linga.
Dulquer Salmaan has a daughter called Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.
Yash and Radhika Pandit have two kidsAyra and Yatharv.
These South Indian stars have cute babies.
These star kids are blessed.
