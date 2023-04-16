South Indian stars and their cutest pet moments
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda needs no friend when he is with Storm, the Siberian Husky.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam star Mohanlal’s pet Bailey is too adorable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is in love with Pebble.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran can’t get enough of Dachshund, Zorro.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh enjoys time with her pet Nyke.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil is a loving parent of a Lhasa Apso named Oreo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has a pet pooch named Caeser.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu’s furry friend is Persian Cat Kleo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan is a parent to furry baby Rhyme.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles with Hash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Femina Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta
Find Out More