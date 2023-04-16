South Indian stars and their cutest pet moments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda needs no friend when he is with Storm, the Siberian Husky.

Drishyam star Mohanlal’s pet Bailey is too adorable.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in love with Pebble.

Prithviraj Sukumaran can’t get enough of Dachshund, Zorro.

Keerthy Suresh enjoys time with her pet Nyke.

Fahadh Faasil is a loving parent of a Lhasa Apso named Oreo.

Kajal Aggarwal has a pet pooch named Caeser.

Mahesh Babu’s furry friend is Persian Cat Kleo.

Ram Charan is a parent to furry baby Rhyme.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles with Hash.

