Top 10 South Indian stars and their bizarre phobias

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has fear of birds also called as Ornithophobia.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lift phobia.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has hydrophobia.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has fear of ghosts.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has far of watching horror movies.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has fear of heights.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh also has fear of ghosts phobia.

Nandita Swetha

Nandita Swetha has fear of snakes.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran has the fear of being groped in public events.

Karthi

Karthi has fear of acting.

