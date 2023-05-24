Top 10 South Indian stars who are crazy about cars; check collection

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Luxury at its best

A lot of South Indian stars love to have luxurious cars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaga

Take a look at South Indian stars whose car collection will make you tizzy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

​Prabhas

​Prabhas lately has Aventador S Roadster that costs reportedly Rs 6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Range Rover Vogue reportedly around Rs 1.88 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has a Range Rover Sport which is around Rs 2.19 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

​Jr NTR

​Jr NTR has Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule that is around Rs 3.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has Ferrari F 430 that is around Rs 1.75 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has BMW X5 that is around Rs 76 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin Thottumkal

Asin Thottumkal has Audi Q7 that is around Rs 81 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth has Lamborghini Urus which costs Rs 3 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani has BMW 5 Series Navy Blue Sedan which is around Rs 58 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harris Jayraj

Harris Jayraj has Lamborghini Gallardo Bicolore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dirty experiences shared by Bollywood divas

 

 Find Out More