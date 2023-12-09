Top 10 South Indian stars who are more stylish than Bollywood celebs
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Allu Arjun is well known as the "Stylish Star," he's celebrated for his unique and trendsetting fashion choices.
Dulquer Salmaan, often praised for his classy and contemporary style, he's considered a fashion icon in the South Indian film industry.
Vijay Deverakonda and his bold and experimental fashion statements, he's seen as a trendsetter among the youth.
Prabhas’ suave and sophisticated fashion choices, both on and off-screen, garner attention.
Known for his effortless and elegant style, Mahesh Babu often sets trends with his classy appearances.
Nayanthara is recognized for her chic and versatile fashion sense, setting trends in the industry.
Tamannaah Bhatia, renowned for her graceful and versatile style, she effortlessly carries off both traditional and contemporary looks.
Rana Daggubati is well known for his rugged yet fashionable appearances.
Samantha Akkineni is renowned for her glamorous and chic fashion choices, she's considered a style icon.
Emerging as a style influencer, Rashmika Mandanna’s youthful and trendy fashion choices make her a fan favourite.
