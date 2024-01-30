Top 10 South Indian stars who are outsiders and have no Godfather
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi worked his way up and became one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Tamil cinema without any Godfather.
Sai Pallavi gained popularity with her debut role in the Malayalam film Premam and has since made a mark in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.
Often hailed as the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry without any family backing.
Before gaining pan-Indian fame with KGF, Yash struggled and worked his way up in the Kannada film industry.
With breakthrough performances in films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda became a sensation in Telugu cinema without any influential connections.
Starting her career in the Kannada film industry, Rakul Preet Singh later found success in Telugu and Hindi cinema.
Ajith Kumar who proved himself to be one of the greatest Tamil actors achieved so with no family backing at all.
Ravi Teja who is well known for his action and comical roles made a name for himself in the industry without having any connections in the industry.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a popular and accomplished actress in both Telugu and Tamil cinema without any support.
A highly acclaimed actor in Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil has earned praise for his versatile roles and performances.
