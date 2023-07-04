Top 10 South Indian stars who are very religious

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very spiritual.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan reportedly sets a small temple wherever he goes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being religious helps Ram Charan stay connected to his roots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara often visits temples in Tamil Nadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal is a believer in Tirumala Balaji and reads Bhagavad Geeta often.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan believes in Lord Venkateshwara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush believes in energy and Shiva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty too is a very religious actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty visits temples often.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansika Motwani is very spiritual like her mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian stars are very religious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian stars believe in god.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 cutest pics ever will make your heart skip a beat

 

 Find Out More