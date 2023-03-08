Top 10 South Indian stars who changed their real names

There have been many South Indian stars who have been known for changing their real names for reasons best known to them. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Mammootty

His real name was Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparmbil. Mammooty name gave the star a lot of fame and people love his name.

Chiranjeevi

The real name of the mega star was Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, however he wanted to keep a simple name.

Pawan Kalyan

The real name of the star was Konidela Kalyan Babu. He changed his name to something that people could relate with and hence Pawan came.

Rajinikanth

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was his Marathi name. He upgraded to a Tamil name Rajinikanth. From a bus conductor he became the biggest star of south.

Dhanush

His original name was Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. He made a mark for himself in the Hindi as well as south industry.

Nayanthara

The real name of the heroine was Diana Mariam Kurian. She converted from Christianity to Hinduism and changed her name to Nayanthara.

Suriya Sivakumar

The original name of the star was Saravanan Sivakumar. He changed it to Suriya thinking it would get him more success.

Chiyaan Vikram

The real name of the star was Kennedy John Victor and is a famous star down south.

Jiiva

The original name of the star was Amar and then he changed it to Jiva.

Bhavana Menon

The real name of the actress was Karthika Menon. She changed her name to get more fame on-screen.

