Top 10 South Indian stars who love cooking

There are many South Indian celebrities who are passionate about cooking and find it therapeutic. Check out the list of best cooks.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Chiranjeevi

The Tollywood star loves cooking for his co-stars reportedly.

Junior NTR

The actor is known for making good biryanis.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress loves to bake healthy gluten free cakes reportedly.

Shruti Haasan

She is a great cook and loves making Mango Pappu.

Mohan Babu

The actor is an expert in making Khemma Sticky Fried Rice.

Pooja Hegde

The South Indian heroine is an expert in making pizzas which her mom used to make for her.

Ram Charan

The star knows to make butter at home and looks like his grandmother and mother taught him.

Kajal Aggarwal

She knows to make Khasta Samosas which are Punjabi-style samosas . She learnt it from her mom.

Tamannah Bhatia

The actress knows to make pancakes with toppings and was once seen beating the batter.

Rashmika Mandanna

The South Indian diva is an expert in making omlettes. Here, she made one out of spinach, sesame oil, ghee and teriyaki sauce.

