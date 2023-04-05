Top 10 South Indian stars who made it big despite being from a non-film family

There have been many South Indian stars who have made a name for themselves deapite being an outsider. Check out the list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Vijay Devarakonda

The Dear Comrade actor made a name in the Telugu industry despite being an outsider.

Yash

Even though the KGF star was an outsider, his work in the Kannada movie industry gave him a lot of recognition.

Nani

The Dasara atar is one of the few outsiders who made it in the Telugu industry.

Ajith Kumar

Before the star entered Kollywood he had to face a lot of issues as he was an outsider.

Chiyaan Vikram

The actor struggled to create a name in the showbiz industry.

Kiccha Sudeepa

The actor made it to become one of the most desirable stars in Sandalwood.

Rajinikanth

When he started he was a complete outsider to the Tamil movie industry.

Chiranjeevi

The star was an outsider who made it big via his talent in the industry.

Kamal Hassan

The actor did a variety of movies and made a name despite being an outsider.

Mohanlal

He has been an outsider in the South Indian film industry.

