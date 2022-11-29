Shruti Haasan

The actress in her bio mentioned that she likes hot sauce, teleports for fun sake, acts and also sings.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress in her bio has written that one should be a miracle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress in her bio has written that one must stretch to a limit beyond one's capabilities.

Chay Akkineni

A part of his bio reads that he likes movies and supercars.

Vijay Deverakonda

His bro reads, "Manas ekam vachas ekam karmanyekam mahatmana....". It means that we must do our work with our heart and soul. It makes us a good person.

Kajal Aggarwal

She has mentioned in her bio that she likes to seek experiences and is an actor, dreamer and an entrepreneur.

Kamal Haasan

He has written in his bio that he is an actor, director, writer, dancer and a neo-polityculturist.

Dulquer Salmaan

The actor in his bio wrote that he is an auto enthusiast who is also into business and films.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Her bio reads that she is addicted to coffee, is a poet, likes to groove and is intuitive as an actor.

Malavika Mohanan

The actress seems to be a foodie as her bio mentions that she always likes to eat cake.

