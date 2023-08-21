Top 10 South Indian stars with most number of flops

These stars have seen many ups and downs in their career but are popular for their flops.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Chiyaan Vikram

Vikram has done a lot of films but bagged more number of flops than hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya

Suriya is enjoying success at this point in his career but previously saw many flop films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhil Akkineni

Akhil has done five films and all are flops at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is undoubtedly a popular actor but has many flops in his career

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kichha Sudeep

This Kannada actor also has many flops in his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth

Siddharth is still struggling to become a main stream hero as he has a lot of flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has been bagging back to back flops at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krithi Shetty

Krithi has done very few films and has bagged only one hit and rest are flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul has bagged twelve back to back flops and is deprived of a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has also bagged many flops in her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 High-school K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more to take you back to school

 

 Find Out More