Top 10 South Indian thrillers starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more stars to watch on OTT platforms

Add these South Indian thrillers to your watchlistSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana is streaming on Netflix.
Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ratsasan is a psychological thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Vikram Vedha is a cop-gangster chase flick. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara starrer Thani Oruvan is available on MX Player and Sun Nxt.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Telugu thriller U Turn is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is a mystery crime thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.
Taapsee Pannu mysterious thriller drama is streaming on Netflix.
Mohanlal starrer Drushyam will leave your mind boggled. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's mystery thriller Mumbai Police is available to watch on Zee 5.
