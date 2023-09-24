Top 10 South Indian thrillers starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more stars to watch on OTT platforms

Add these South Indian thrillers to your watchlist

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jana Gana Mana

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Jana Gana Mana is streaming on Netflix.

Ponmagal Vandhal

Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Ratsasan

Ratsasan is a psychological thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Vikram Vedha is a cop-gangster chase flick. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Thani Oruvan

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara starrer Thani Oruvan is available on MX Player and Sun Nxt.

U Turn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Telugu thriller U Turn is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is a mystery crime thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.

Game Over

Taapsee Pannu mysterious thriller drama is streaming on Netflix.

Drishyam

Mohanlal starrer Drushyam will leave your mind boggled. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Police

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mystery thriller Mumbai Police is available to watch on Zee 5.

