Top 10 South Indian villains and their net worth

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Sayaji Shinde's net worth is said to be 10 million US Dollars.

Pradeep Rawat's net worth is Rs 41 crore.

Jagapathi Babu's estimated net worth is above Rs 100 crore.

Sonu Sood has played many negative roles in Telugu and Kannada films and his net worth is said to be more than Rs 120 crore.

Ashutosh Rana has played many negative characters and his net worth is said to be Rs 55 crore.

Rana Daggubati's estimated net worth is Rs 45 crore.

Ashish Vidyarthi's estimated net worth is said to be Rs 82 crore.

Mukesh Rishi has immense fame in South cinema and his estimated net worth is Rs 41 crore.

Sanjay Dutt played the role of villain in KGF 2. His net worth is said to be more than Rs 295 crore.

Prakash Raj has played villain in several Tollywood and Bollywood films. As per TOI, his net worth is Rs 36 crore approximately.

