Top 10 South Korean dramas available on YouTube

Here's the list of top 10 Korean dramas available on YouTube you can watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Doctor Strange

A famous neurosurgeon loses his ability to use hands. He visits a mysterious forest to heal himself but becomes a great magician.

Legend of the Blue Sea

The TV series shows the love story of a young mermaid and Viking prince.

Boys Over Flowers

A poor girl who went to an elite high school. Here, she met 4 richest boys and fell in love with one of them.

My Love from the Star

It portrays the story of an alien who landed on earth in 1609 and falls in love with a top female actor.

That Winter the Wind Blows

A talented gambler cheats a woman who is the heir to a huge firm to pay a gangster but later falls for her.

Personal Taste

An architect guy falls in love with a furniture designer while pretends himself a Gay.

Healer

The story of a failed reporter who aspires to be a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with the criminal Healer, and falls for him.

Coffee Prince

It is a TV show about the love lives and dreams of four young adults who meet at a coffee shop.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

It's a comedy drama of an arrogant and narcissistic CEO who falls in love with his secretary.

It's Okay That's Love

It's a story of a novelist who had schizophrenia who falls in love with a psychiatrist.

