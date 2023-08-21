Top 10 South Korean dramas available on YouTube

Here's the list of top 10 Korean dramas available on YouTube you can watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
A famous neurosurgeon loses his ability to use hands. He visits a mysterious forest to heal himself but becomes a great magician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV series shows the love story of a young mermaid and Viking prince.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poor girl who went to an elite high school. Here, she met 4 richest boys and fell in love with one of them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It portrays the story of an alien who landed on earth in 1609 and falls in love with a top female actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A talented gambler cheats a woman who is the heir to a huge firm to pay a gangster but later falls for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An architect guy falls in love with a furniture designer while pretends himself a Gay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a failed reporter who aspires to be a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with the criminal Healer, and falls for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a TV show about the love lives and dreams of four young adults who meet at a coffee shop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a comedy drama of an arrogant and narcissistic CEO who falls in love with his secretary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a story of a novelist who had schizophrenia who falls in love with a psychiatrist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!