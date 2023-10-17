Top 10 Spicy Korean Dramas on adultery on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a K-drama fan? Here are some of the Kdramas on infidelity, extra-marital affair track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Lee Minho's father in the series commits adultery by running away with his mistress. It helps in Lee Minho's character development.
It is a popular Kdrama of Lee Minho and definitely a must-watch because of its fantasy elements.
A housewife decides to return to her medical profession after 20 years. She learns about her husband's affair with his colleague in the same hospital.
This one is reportedly based on the true story of the playwright Kim Woo-jin and Yun Sim-deok. The woman unknowingly has an affair with a married man.
This Kdrama tells the story of three happily married women whose lives turn upside down as secrets are revealed.
Will you accept if your husband falls in love with someone else?
An unknown person texts a wife that her husband is having an affair. He leaves clues for her to get to the identity of her husband's mistress.
This one is the most popular Kdrama and is one of the highest-rated ones too.
Both husband and wife have an affair. The husband does it first and then the wife follows for revenge.
Where there's elitism, there's unfaithfulness, well, at least in dramas.
This one follows the journey of a wife who takes revenge on everyone who wronged her including her husband who commits adultery.
What will you do when you learn that you have been supporting the mistress of your very husband? This one is quite mysterious.
