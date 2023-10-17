Top 10 Spicy Korean Dramas on adultery on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a K-drama fan? Here are some of the Kdramas on infidelity, extra-marital affair track.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

The Legend of the Blue Sea (Netflix) 

Lee Minho's father in the series commits adultery by running away with his mistress. It helps in Lee Minho's character development. 

Legend of the Blue Sea

It is a popular Kdrama of Lee Minho and definitely a must-watch because of its fantasy elements.  

Doctor Cha (Netflix) 

A housewife decides to return to her medical profession after 20 years. She learns about her husband's affair with his colleague in the same hospital.  

Hymn of Death (Netflix)

This one is reportedly based on the true story of the playwright Kim Woo-jin and Yun Sim-deok. The woman unknowingly has an affair with a married man. 

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix)

This Kdrama tells the story of three happily married women whose lives turn upside down as secrets are revealed. 

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki Rakuten)

Will you accept if your husband falls in love with someone else? 

VIP (Netflix) 

An unknown person texts a wife that her husband is having an affair. He leaves clues for her to get to the identity of her husband's mistress. 

The World of Married (Amazon Prime Video/ Netflix)

This one is the most popular Kdrama and is one of the highest-rated ones too. 

The World of Married 

Both husband and wife have an affair. The husband does it first and then the wife follows for revenge. 

The Penthouse: War in Life (Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video) 

Where there's elitism, there's unfaithfulness, well, at least in dramas. 

Temptation of Wife (YouTube) 

This one follows the journey of a wife who takes revenge on everyone who wronged her including her husband who commits adultery. 

Show Window: The Queen's House (Viki Rakuten) 

What will you do when you learn that you have been supporting the mistress of your very husband? This one is quite mysterious. 

