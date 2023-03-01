Top 10 spine-chilling Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

If you are looking forward to watch horror movies here are best options

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

The Ring

The scariest movie is available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quiet Place

This is a horror sci-fi terrifying film and it is available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring

One of the best horror films The Conjuring is available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring 2

The second chapter of the horrifying movie can also be watched on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Nun

Watch Nun if you are not scared of ghosts. The movie is streaming on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annabelle

Annabelle is a supernatural horror film available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Grudge

Watch The Grudge with lights on in the night. Grudge is available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IT

This horror thriller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train to Busan

Watch the most horror movie Train to Busan on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Insidious

Insidious is a series of horror films available on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger Shroff birthday: Check Top 5 Hits, Top 4 flops of the Ganapath star's career so far

 

 Find Out More