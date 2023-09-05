Top 10 spine-chilling horror K-Dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

The best South Korean horror series to watch on OTT for a sleepless night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
A girl with psychic abilities teams up with an incompetent detective to pursue a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychic, a Catholic priest, and a detective come together to fight crimes of supernatural forces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first kdrama that explores the issues of religious cults.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An aspiring crime-fiction writer gets disturbed by mysterious occurrences when he becomes resident at a dormitory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl miraculously survives a car accident and loses her memory but gains the ability to see smells.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mix of romantic comedy, horror and thriller that is lots of fun to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A high school girl gets possessed by spirits and meets a criminal profiler who exploits her powers in his quest for justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological suspense drama about a group of 8 students and a teacher receive an anonymous letter that someone amongst them will die.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crown prince becomes the sole hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A prosecutor who gets bitten by a vampire now uses his supernatural abilities to solve crimes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!