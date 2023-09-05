Top 10 spine-chilling horror K-Dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

The best South Korean horror series to watch on OTT for a sleepless night.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Possessed (Netflix)

A girl with psychic abilities teams up with an incompetent detective to pursue a serial killer.

The Guest (Netflix)

A psychic, a Catholic priest, and a detective come together to fight crimes of supernatural forces.

Save Me (Prime Video)

The first kdrama that explores the issues of religious cults.

Strangers From Hell (Prime Video)

An aspiring crime-fiction writer gets disturbed by mysterious occurrences when he becomes resident at a dormitory.

The Girl Who Sees Scents (Netflix)

A girl miraculously survives a car accident and loses her memory but gains the ability to see smells.

The Master’s Sun (Zee5, Netflix)

A mix of romantic comedy, horror and thriller that is lots of fun to watch.

Soul (Netflix)

A high school girl gets possessed by spirits and meets a criminal profiler who exploits her powers in his quest for justice.

White Christmas (Netflix)

A psychological suspense drama about a group of 8 students and a teacher receive an anonymous letter that someone amongst them will die.

Kingdom (Netflix)

A crown prince becomes the sole hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.

Vampire Prosecutor (Prime Video)

A prosecutor who gets bitten by a vampire now uses his supernatural abilities to solve crimes.

