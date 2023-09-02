TOP 10 spine-chilling suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms have some mind-boggling suspense movies to keep your weekend high on thrill.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Shutter Island

Two US Marshals are sent to an asylum on a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a patient. It's on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Dulquer Salmaan brought a retro classic song with an amazing thriller. Watch it on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haseen Dillruba

A romance thriller movie where a wife kills her husband. Taapsee, Vikrant's movie on Netflix is twisted. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bob Biswas

A prequel to Kahaani starring Abhishek Bachchan is available on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salute

An SI on voluntary leave is haunted by an old case. How far will he go to uncover the truth?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where to watch Salute?

Dulquer Salmaan fans can catch up on it on SonyLiv. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhamaka

Watch Kartik Aaryan in this thrilling terror movie which is available on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Orphan

Orphan is the most twisted suspense movie in Hollywood. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders

Based on a real life serial killer from the 80s, watch this thriller suspense movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder on the Orient Express

All Agatha Christie fans would enjoy watching this suspense movie on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasite 

This Academy Award winning South Korean movie is about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household. Watch it on SonyLiv. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan advance booking: Will it beat Pathaan to claim a spot in TOP highest single-day earning list?

 

 Find Out More