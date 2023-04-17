Top 10 sports biopics to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Gold is based on Indian Hockey Team’s journey to win the first gold in 1948. The film streaming on Amazon Prime Video stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
MS Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput is an untold story of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Soorma is a biopic of hockey player Sandeep played by Diljit Dosanjh. Watch the sports flick on Netflix.
Taapse Pannu’s Shabaash Mitthu is a biopic on Indian national women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Available on Netflix.
Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is about Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mary Kom is streaming on Netflix. Priyanka Chopra starrer is biographical drama of Indian boxer named Mary Kom.
Shah Rukh Khan plays Indian national women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan in Chak De streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sachin shows the story of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Watch the journey of the God of Cricket on Amazon Prime Video.
Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina is a chronicle of the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Watch it on Netflix.
Azhar is about the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Watch Emraan Haashmi’s film on Netflix.
