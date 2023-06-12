Top 10 star kids and their alleged love affairs

From Nysa Devgn to Janhvi Kapoor: All about alleged link ups of Bollywood star kids.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Nysa Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter is rumoured to be dating Vedant Mahajan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Milli star is reportedly back with ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's name is attached to Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahilm Ali Khan

Ibrahilm Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's dating rumours spread like wild fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are said to be a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan named recently got linked to Shubman Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's names also got linked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is said to be dating Zaheer Iqbal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap is already engaged to long-time BF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's name once got linked to Agastya Nanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI imagines Harry Potter stars at Benaras Ghats

 

 Find Out More