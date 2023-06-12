Top 10 star kids and their alleged love affairs

From Nysa Devgn to Janhvi Kapoor: All about alleged link ups of Bollywood star kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter is rumoured to be dating Vedant Mahajan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milli star is reportedly back with ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's name is attached to Siddhant Chaturvedi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahilm Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's dating rumours spread like wild fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are said to be a couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan named recently got linked to Shubman Gill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's names also got linked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha is said to be dating Zaheer Iqbal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliyah Kashyap is already engaged to long-time BF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan's name once got linked to Agastya Nanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!