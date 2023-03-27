Top 10 Star kids who are waiting in the wings to make debut and take Bollywood by storm

A new batch of star kids will make big in Bollywood. Take a look at the upcoming star kids set to spread their magicSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will debut as a writer instead of becoming an actorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan’s son will make his bollywood debut with a remake of Malayalam film Hridayam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The ArchiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor will also be making her debut in The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan will star in the sequel of Ishq Vishk titled Ishq Vishk Rebound.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spread her magic in Bollywood debut film The ArchiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Son of filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, made his directorial debut with Arjun Kapoor’s KutteySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with Soumendra Padhi's next film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut film titled Maharaja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!