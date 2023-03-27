Top 10 Star kids who are waiting in the wings to make debut and take Bollywood by storm

A new batch of star kids will make big in Bollywood. Take a look at the upcoming star kids set to spread their magic

Rupal Purohit

Shanaya Kapoor

The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will debut as a writer instead of becoming an actor

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s son will make his bollywood debut with a remake of Malayalam film Hridayam.

Agastya Nanda

Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Khushi Kapoor

Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor will also be making her debut in The Archies.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan will star in the sequel of Ishq Vishk titled Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Suhana Khan

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spread her magic in Bollywood debut film The Archies

Aasman Bhardwaj

Son of filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, made his directorial debut with Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey

Alizeh Agnihotri

Daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with Soumendra Padhi's next film.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut film titled Maharaja.

