Top 10 star kids who dazzle in sarees

There are many star kids who know to shine wearing sarees and post good photos with the same. Check out their sexy pictures right here.

Mar 08, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor

The starkid was dazzling in this hot shimmery and glittery saree.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress looks very elegant in this purple-coloured saree.

Khushi Kapoor

The young star kid knows to spice up things in this sheer Manish Malhotra saree.

Suhana Khan

SRK's daughter knows to create magic in a red saree and how?

Ananya Panday

No one can ooze oomph as Ananya in a complete white saree.

Navya Naveli Nanda

All you need to wear is a pink coloured pastel saree with a full sleeves blouse to rock like Navya.

Sara Ali Khan

All you need is a traditional quirky saree to rock in this festive season.

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter looks like a bomb in this golden silk saree that had a designer blouse.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's niece knows to look like a vision in white in a sexy Chikankari saree.

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter knows to looks sexy in a red saree which she had draped herself.

