Top 10 star kids who had a fall after their Bollywood debut

Esha Deol failed to carry her mother Hema Malini’s legacy after her debut Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche for which she won Best debut award.

Arya Babbar, son of Raj Babbar, failed to gain status as his father.

Karan Deol son of Suny Deol failed to entertain us after his launch.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, acting career failed after her dream launch.

Uday Chopra, son of Yash Chopra, appeared in a few movies but his career took a downward spiral.

Fardeen Khan’s career boat sank after appearing in some movies.

Tanishaa Mukerji daughter of legendary actor Tanuja failed to me a mark like her sister Kajol.

Rajiv Kapoor belongs to the Kapoor family but he is only known for Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty, career tanked after his debut Jimmy in 2008.

Suniel Anand son of Dev Anand remained unknown in the industry.

