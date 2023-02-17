Top 10 star kids who love to flaunt ample bosom and cleavage in plunging necklines

There are many star kids who love to wear revealing clothes and look sexy in the same. Check out their hottest photos here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

The starkid looked hot in this revealing colourful gown, where she showed off her cleavage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari

She looked hot in a pink coloured crop top and showed off her cleavage in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Her floral-coloured bikini has a halter neck and is all things sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nysa Devgan

She wore a sexy green-coloured deep-neck crop top that was all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

She wore a hot nude-coloured crop top and was showing off her hot skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor

She wore a pretty red coloured lehenga and the blouse was all things sultry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

The starkid had worn a black coloured outfit and showed off a lot of her cleavage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navya Naveli Nanda

She looked like a bomb in this black coloured dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

All you need is an off-shoulder cleavage-showing dress like the Kedarnath actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina looks like a bombshell in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

