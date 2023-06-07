Top 10 stars and their brush with the underworld

Here, take a look at the list of stars who were connected with the underworld.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt reportedly was in touch with Chhota Shakeel.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly used to receive extortion calls from Chhota Shakeel.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan name reportedly is often linked with Dawood Ibrahim.

Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi reportedly was head on heels in love with Abu Salem.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta reportedly had also received extortion calls from the underworld.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor had good relations reportedly with Dawood Ibrahim.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna reportedly used to attend Dawood Ibrahim's parties.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni reportedly had an affair with Vikram Goswami, underworld don.

Sona

Sona married Haji Mastan as reportedly she looked like Madhubala.

Anita Ayub

Anita Ayub reportedly had a close relation with Dawood Ibrahim.

Connections

Reportedly they bagged movies because of their underworld connections.

