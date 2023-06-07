Top 10 stars and their brush with the underworld

Here, take a look at the list of stars who were connected with the underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Sanjay Dutt reportedly was in touch with Chhota Shakeel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly used to receive extortion calls from Chhota Shakeel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan name reportedly is often linked with Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica Bedi reportedly was head on heels in love with Abu Salem.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta reportedly had also received extortion calls from the underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor had good relations reportedly with Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna reportedly used to attend Dawood Ibrahim's parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mamta Kulkarni reportedly had an affair with Vikram Goswami, underworld don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sona married Haji Mastan as reportedly she looked like Madhubala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anita Ayub reportedly had a close relation with Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LinkedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly they bagged movies because of their underworld connections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!