Top 10 stars that rule hearts and viewership on OTT with their impeccable performance
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the uncrowned kings of OTT, he has given memorable performances in web series like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, etc.
Starring in The Family Man and Gulmohar, Manoj Bajpayee is a fan favourite when it comes to not only movies but web series as well.
Vikrant Massey has been a part of various TV shows as well which includes names like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Made in Heaven, etc.
Divyenndu Sharma starred in The Railway Men this year delivering an impeccable performance which added to the cherished character of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur.
Isha Talwar starred in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo this year and has previously worked in Mirzapur, she’s a name highly treasured by her fans.
Ali Fazal made himself a fan favourite with his performance in Mirzapur which is one of the most watched web series. 2
Rasika Duggal, in Mirzapur, Adhura, Delhi Crime, Made in Heaven among other series, she has fortified her name and has become a mainstay in the industry. 2
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Sacred Games wasn’t only highly viewed but also loved by his fans.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man established herself as a mainstay in the industry.
Radhika Apte was also one of the actresses that starred in Sacred Games, she was also a part of Lust Stories and her performances are loved by her fans.
