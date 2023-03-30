Top 10 stars who are friends with their exes despite a heartbreaking split

These Bollywood stars show that exes can be friends. Here, take a look at celebrities who are friends with their partners post-separation.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Shahid Kapoor

The ex-pair was madly in love with one another but continued being friends after the breakup.

Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan

They have been co-parenting their kids and now are happy with their partners.

Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan

They have been cordial with one another and co-parent their boy Arhaan.

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

They have been friends with one another even after the separation.

Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone

They are now friends and are happily married to their respective partners.

Sidharth Malhotra- Alia Bhatt

Sidharth had wished Alia on her birthday and proved that exes can be good friends.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

He maintained a good bond with Katrina even after she moved ahead in the life post the breakup.

Anurag Kashyap-Kalki Koechlin

They have been cordial despite going through a divorce.

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl

They announced their separation and revealed that they will be good friends.

Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh

They started dating after their first movie Band Baaja Baarat and have been good friends when their relationship did not work out.

