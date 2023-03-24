Top 10 stars who gained weight for their films

There are many stars who have gained weight for their movies. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut -Thalaivi

Reportedly the actress gained 20 kilos to essay the role of Jayalalitha, in Thalaivi.

Priyanka Chopra- 7 Khoon Maaf

She had gained a few kilos for her role in 7 Khoon Maaf.

Nimrat Kaur- Dasvi

The actress for her role of Bimla Devi in Dasvi gained 15 kg.

Vidya Bala -The Dirty picture

The versatile actress gained 12 kg for her role as Silk Smitha.

Hrithik Roshan- Super 30

The actor had to put on weight to play the role of a middle-aged adult.

Kriti Sanon-Mimi

The actress gained 15 kg for Mimi where she played a surrogate mom.

Aamir Khan- Dangal

The star gained 95 kg to play the role of a wrestler.

Salman Khan- Sultan

The actor gained 100 kg to play the role of a wrestler.

Sonakshi Sinha-Double XL

The actress piled on 15 kg of weight for her film.

Huma Qureshi- Double XL

She had piled on 20 kg for the movie.

