Top 10 stars who have directed their own movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Aamir Khan

The actor did his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par back in 2007. The story was about a young boy named Ishaan having dyslexia.

Ajay Devgn

The actor did his debut as a director with U Me Aur Hum with his wife Kajol.

Naseeruddin Shah

His directorial debut was Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota.

Nandita Das

Her directorial debut was with Firaaq.

Rajat Kapoor

He did his directorial debut with Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One.

Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor's dad did his directorial debut with Mausam.

Pooja Bhatt

She did her directorial debut with Paap in 2004.

Sunny Deol

Dillagi was his directorial debut with brother Bobby and Urmila Matondkar.

Anupam Kher

As a director his first film was Om Jai Jagadish.

Hema Malini

Her directorial debut was with Tell Me O Kkhuda.

