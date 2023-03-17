Top 10 stars who re-married their spouses

There have been many pairs who have renewed their wedding vows. We have made a full list of your favourite couple which is too cute to miss on.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 17, 2023

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya

They had a quiet wedding in the lockdown and again got remarried in Udaipur this year on Valentine's Day.

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez

They had a low key LA chapel wedding and then held a grand wedding ceremony for their friends and family.

Chunky Panday-Bhavana Pandey

On their 25th wedding anniversary Ananya Panday's parents renewed their wedding vows.

Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber

They had a second wedding ceremony for their friends and family members.

Anshuman Jha-Sierra Winters

After marrying in October 2022, the star lately again married Sierra accoring to Mithila rituals.

Aftab Shivdasani-Nin Dusanj

The actor renewed his wedding promises in Sri Lanka.

Remo D'Souza-Lizelle

Remo celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary by renewing his vows with his wife.

Jessica Biel-Justin Timberlake

Jessica had revealed during her 10th wedding anniversary that she and Justin had renewed their vows secretly.

Beyonce-Jay Z

Post being married for 10 years, the pair renewed their vows.

Ellen Degeneres-Portia De Rossi

It was in 2008 when the pair married for the first time and renewed vows on Ellen's 50th birthday.

