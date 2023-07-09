Top 10 stars who shared about traumatic childhood experiences
In a recent interview with Mid-day, Shahid Kapoor shared a traumatic experience when father Pankaj Kapoor was mobbed in Delhi and seeing physical abuse as a child.
Neena Gupta in her autobiography wrote that she was molested by her doctor and tailor as a child.
Anurag Kashyap once revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse for 11 years.
Kangana Ranaut once revealed that she was inappropriately touched when she was a child.
To Mumbai Mirror, Daisy Irani revealed that she was raped at the age of 6 by a person who was supposed to be her guardian.
Sonam Kapoor once revealed that she faced sexual abuse at the age of 13 when a man held her breasts.
Kalki Koechlin once stated that she faced sexual abuse at the age of nine and was scared to tell her parents.
Hrithik Roshan once described his childhood days as traumatic as he suffered from stammering and had no friends.
Deepika Padukone too once shared that she was inappropriately touched and she slapped the man.
Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she was molested when she was three years old.
