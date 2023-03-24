Top 10 stars who suffered from major injuries and ailments but came out of it stronger

There have been many stars who have faced deadly diseases and have come out victorious. We have made a full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 24, 2023

Sonali Bendre

The actress had revealed that she had undergone treatment for metastatic cancer.

Salman Khan

The actor had neuropathic disorder named Trigeminal Neuralgia back in 2007. He had undergone a nerve surgery for the same.

Manisha Koirala

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2012. She had been to US reportedly for the treatment of the same.

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor had suffered from splenic rupture because of an accident on the sets of Coolie. He had to undergo an emergency surgery.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor underwent a brain surgery in 2013 after a brain clot was developed.

Lisa Ray

In 2009, the star was diagnosed with multiple myeloma which was a cancer of the white blood cells.

Varun Dhawan

He had vestibular hypofunction where one becomes disbalanced. The actor reportedly recovered from the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress was down with Myositis which was an autoimmune condition.

Yami Gautam

The Vicky Donor actress was down with Keratosis-Pilaris where one develops patchy skin filled with bumps.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor, in 2007 had a minor heart attack and had Myocardial Infractions.

