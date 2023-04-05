Top 10 stars who were cheated on by their partners

There have been many stars who have been cheated on by the ones they loved. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor

She had revealed she was cheated in her relationship but did not reveal the name of the guy.

Shakira

Her fight with ex Gerard Pique was in news when she dropped a diss track named Te Quedo Grande with Karol G.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Amid her ugly divore fight with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she alleged that the actor cheated on her.

Deepika Padukone

She alleged that Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on her.

Ranveer Singh

The actor was once cheated on by a woman for another man.

Beyonce

She released an album named Lemonade that revealed that Jay Z had cheated on her.

Catherine Fitzgerald

The Crown star Dominic West rose to fame when he kissed Lily James. Catherine confirmed that she was with her husband, amid divorce rumours

Cardi B

She had filed for divorce twice but withdrew papers.

Robert Pattinson

He was dating Kristen Stewart who was then clicked kissing Rupert Sanders.

Kiran Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt but was having an affair with Soni Razdan.

