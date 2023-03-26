Top 10 stars who will never work with each other because of personal issues

There are many celebrities who were friends once upon a time but now are not friends. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023
Kangana had called Alia's work in Gully Boy mediocre. Alia replied that she would like to focus on her work. Kangana does not like Alia as she is a filmy kid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha has often denied having rifts with Jaya but due to the controversies surrounding Amitabh Bachchan, the duo will never work together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are not friends with one another but are cordial witih each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana had alleged that Hrithik had an affair with her despite being married. The matter ended up into a legal battle and they are now not in talking terms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had issued a statement of breaking up with Salman, never working with him because of his alcoholism and abuses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh was married to Rekha but reportedly had an extra marital affair with Rekha. Post Silsila, he decided to be a family man and complete Rekha totally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana called Karan the flag bearer of nepotism and since then there have been many fights of the duo on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda reportedly claimed that when he was going through a tough time David did not stand by him. They have done many movies together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana's sister Rangoli called Tapsee Kangana's sasti copy. It is hard for Taapsee to work with Kangana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair was in a relationship and things turned ugly when Gauri wanted to give SRK a divorce. She ended Priyanka and SRK's relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
