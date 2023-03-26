Top 10 stars who will never work with each other because of personal issues

There are many celebrities who were friends once upon a time but now are not friends. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt-Kangana Ranaut

Kangana had called Alia's work in Gully Boy mediocre. Alia replied that she would like to focus on her work. Kangana does not like Alia as she is a filmy kid.

Jaya Bachchan-Rekha

Rekha has often denied having rifts with Jaya but due to the controversies surrounding Amitabh Bachchan, the duo will never work together.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

They are not friends with one another but are cordial witih each other.

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut

Kangana had alleged that Hrithik had an affair with her despite being married. The matter ended up into a legal battle and they are now not in talking terms.

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She had issued a statement of breaking up with Salman, never working with him because of his alcoholism and abuses.

Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh was married to Rekha but reportedly had an extra marital affair with Rekha. Post Silsila, he decided to be a family man and complete Rekha totally.

Karan Johar – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana called Karan the flag bearer of nepotism and since then there have been many fights of the duo on social media.

Govinda – David Dhawan

Govinda reportedly claimed that when he was going through a tough time David did not stand by him. They have done many movies together.

Kangana Ranaut – Taapsee Pannu

Kangana's sister Rangoli called Tapsee Kangana's sasti copy. It is hard for Taapsee to work with Kangana.

Priyanka Chopra-Shah Rukh Khan

The pair was in a relationship and things turned ugly when Gauri wanted to give SRK a divorce. She ended Priyanka and SRK's relationship.

