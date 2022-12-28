Top 10 stars who will set box office on fire in first half of 2023 with BIG films

There have been many stars who are keeping their fans on the edge of their seats with their highly anticipated movies. Here, take a look at the entire list of the same right here.

Salman Khan

The actor will be seen in the third part of the spy franchise titled Tiger Zinda Hai 3.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan will mark the comeback of SRK on the big screen post four years. The film will release on January 25, 2023.

Kriti Sanon

The actress will play the role of Sita in Om Raut's Adipurush which is based on Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Tiger Shroff

The actor will share screenspace with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Bade Myan Chote Miyan.

Allu Arjun

Sequel to Pushpa: The Rise will be Pushpa: The Rule which will see Allu Arjun. The expectation from the movie is very high.

Akshay Kumar

The actor will be seen with Tiger Shroff for the first time in Bade Myan Chote Miyan. They will play the roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda respectively.

Deepika Padukone

The actress will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Her song Besharam Rang has already garnered a lot of controversies.

Katrina Kaif

The actress will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai 3 opposite her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbuster hit films.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor will be seen in India's first aerial action movie named Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

