Top 10 steal worthy sarees from Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta's wardrobe 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Esha Gupta has been sharing some amazing saree pics lately. Here's the actress in rani-pink saree.

This one's from a photoshoot but Esha looks straight outta some Indian fairy tale. 

She exudes so much elegance and innocence in this pic. 

If royalty had a face. She looks gorgeous in this red saree.

A little bold with the make up never hurts a saree.

A designer wear for the gala party. 

A sheer number is a must-have in your wardrobe. 

You might have heard of LBD, here's THAT black saree which is perfect for all occasions. 

Pink sarees suit Esha a lot. Here's the actress in a simple fat-bordered pink saree.   

Uff, the charm she radiates is ethereal. 

Stealing your mom's sarees and jewellery is not a crime.

