Top 10 steal worthy sarees from Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta's wardrobe
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Esha Gupta has been sharing some amazing saree pics lately. Here's the actress in rani-pink saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one's from a photoshoot but Esha looks straight outta some Indian fairy tale.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She exudes so much elegance and innocence in this pic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If royalty had a face. She looks gorgeous in this red saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A little bold with the make up never hurts a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A designer wear for the gala party.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sheer number is a must-have in your wardrobe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You might have heard of LBD, here's THAT black saree which is perfect for all occasions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink sarees suit Esha a lot. Here's the actress in a simple fat-bordered pink saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uff, the charm she radiates is ethereal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stealing your mom's sarees and jewellery is not a crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 International thriller web series on Netflix that are binge-worthy
Find Out More