Top 10 steamiest adult web series and movies to watch on Alt Balaji

Gandii Baat and more web series on Atl Balaji that are steamy hot.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Gandii Baat

It is the steamiest series on OTT. It has total 7 seasons. It is an adult comedy series.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

From MMS Scandal to casting couch, the movie has it all.

Virgin Bhaskar

It is a comedy erotic series about a boy who wants to lose his virginity.

Dev DD

The story revolves around a character named Devika who wants to explore her wild side.

Crime and Confessions

It is a five-part anthology that talks about the dark side of lust, love, greed and more.

Ragini MMS: Returns

The series stars Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal and Sunny Leone and some some very steamy scenes.

Bekaaboo

It is an erotic thriller with Rajeev Siddhartha and Priya Banerjee in leading roles.

XXX: Uncensored

The title of the web series says it all, doesn't it?

Baby Come Naa

It is a comedy series with Shreyas Talpade and it's meant only for adults.

Who's Your Daddy?

The web series consists of come very bold scenes even though it is a comedy drama.

LSD - Love, Scandal and Doctors

It is all about sexual politics, a murder scandal and more.

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum

It is an adult comedy with many with obvious sexual innuendos.

