Top 10 steamiest, boldest web series and movies to watch on MX Player

Check out bold and hot web shows available on MX Player that you must watch alone.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Junoon

Junoon shows how much crazy a person can go in love.

Hello Mini

A young girl is being stalked and controlled by a stranger.

Dev DD

Dev DD follows the adventures of a woman in love, lust and betrayal.

Ratri Ke Yatri

The web series shows the tales of red light areas.

Ragini MMS Returns

Ragini MMS Returns is erotic horror web series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Bekaaboo

Bekaaboo is the boldest and most erotic show to watch on MX Player.

Mastram

Mastram is an erotic drama revolving around a writer who is the mastermind behind locally porn comics.

Dangerous

Dangerous stars real-life couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy web series about a married couple and a third person in their relationship.

Nakaab

Nakaab starring Mallika Sherawat is about solving a high-profile death case.

