Top 10 steamiest, hottest movies, web series on Netflix that you should only watch alone

These web series and films are too hot to handle.
Base on E. L. James' famous books, Fifty Shades of Grey stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. It steamy, hot and erotic AF.
The title itself suggests that the series is all about love and desire. The story revolves around a married couple who gets tempted by other desires.
It is an anthology around love, lust, desire and sensuality.
It is an erotic thriller. The story is about a surgeon who has a steamy affair with his son's fiancée.
The title is self explanatory and it should definitely be watched alone. It is about a married woman who can't stop fantasising about her bad/wild ex.
It is a comedy drama with adult content. The story is a about a writer who explores herself when she meets three other women.
Bridgerton is a period-drama meant for teens. It has some very steamy scenes.
It is about three women who are professionally successfully but are going through troubled marriages.
Fishbowl Wives is about wives in unhappy marriages and infidelity.
365 Days is the hottest, steamiest film ever. It is high on erotica and the intense chemistry between the leads adds to it.
The story is of Alma, a school professor, who spends a night away from home and the tragedy enters her life.
The story revolves around the students of an elite private school. It's better watched alone.
