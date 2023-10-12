Top 10 steamiest K-dramas that you must watch on OTT with the door locked

Are you a fan of Kdramas too? Here are some of the spiciest Kdramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
A woman falls for her best friend's younger brother. This one deals with the taboo of younger males dating older females.
A make-believe romance at the workplace turns into a real affair. An art curator starts dating her boss amidst a rumour.
A passionate romance which also has misunderstandings tadka to make it an interesting watch.
A wife learns about her husband's infidelity with her friends. This one is also on Amazon Prime Video in some countries.
A spicy drama about older women dating younger men.
A man meets with an author at a psychiatric ward. They both have their own demons to deal with. This one has so many passionate, intimate which only leaves the audience wanting more of them.
As the title suggests, it's a take on the physical extent a woman will go to to impress the one she loves.
This one is about the friends-with-benefits and eventually falling-in-love trope.
A boss does everything to keep his secretary from resigning. Park Seojoon is so damn hot in this one. This one's also on Netflix.
This one has one of the steamiest kissing scenes in the history of Kdramas.
A woman sets a seductive trap for the man who might be involved in her father's murder.
This one includes talks about sex, sex toys to actual intense intimate scenes.
This one deals with erectile dysfunction. A man meets his childhood love who is now his urologist. Yep, pun intended.
