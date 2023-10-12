Top 10 steamiest K-dramas that you must watch on OTT with the door locked

Are you a fan of Kdramas too? Here are some of the spiciest Kdramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Something in the Rain (Netflix) 

A woman falls for her best friend's younger brother. This one deals with the taboo of younger males dating older females. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life (Amazon Prime Video) 

A make-believe romance at the workplace turns into a real affair. An art curator starts dating her boss amidst a rumour.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Romance (Viki Rakuten) 

A passionate romance which also has misunderstandings tadka to make it an interesting watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The World of the Married (Netflix) 

A wife learns about her husband's infidelity with her friends. This one is also on Amazon Prime Video in some countries. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Witch's Romance (Amazon Prime Video) 

A spicy drama about older women dating younger men. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix)

A man meets with an author at a psychiatric ward. They both have their own demons to deal with. This one has so many passionate, intimate which only leaves the audience wanting more of them.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love and Leashes (Netflix) 

As the title suggests, it's a take on the physical extent a woman will go to to impress the one she loves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nevertheless (Netflix)

This one is about the friends-with-benefits and eventually falling-in-love trope.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's wrong with Secretary Kim? (Hulu, Viki Rakuten)

A boss does everything to keep his secretary from resigning. Park Seojoon is so damn hot in this one. This one's also on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Miss Oh (Netflix)

This one has one of the steamiest kissing scenes in the history of Kdramas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eve (Viki Rakuten) 

A woman sets a seductive trap for the man who might be involved in her father's murder. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hit the Spot (Viki Rakuten) 

This one includes talks about sex, sex toys to actual intense intimate scenes.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Raise Me Up (Viki Rakuten) 

This one deals with erectile dysfunction. A man meets his childhood love who is now his urologist. Yep, pun intended. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other top 10 Indian cricketers rumoured girlfriends

 

 Find Out More