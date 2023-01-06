Top 10 steamiest web series on OTT to only watch alone

OTT platforms have opened a doorway to watch a lot of bold content online. Here is the list of 10 steamiest and boldest web series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023

Gandii Baat 

This Alt Balaji Web Series is an adult one which is laced with mystery.

Maaya: Slave of her Desires 

Shama Sikandar starrer web series is an erotica laced with mystery by Vikram Bhatt.  

Sex Chat With Pappu and Papa 

An adult web series available on YouTube for free is about intimacy discussed in an educational manner.

XXX: Uncensored

Ekta Kapoor produced web series streams on Alt Balaji, deals with people and their issues related to sexuality. 

Virgin Bhaskar

An erotica comedy series that deals with an erotica writer's unfulfilled fantasies. 

Fuh Se Fantasy 

Fuh Se Fantasy dives in modern relationships and how people explore their deepest desires.

Hello Mini

Hello Mini is about a woman who is being stalked by someone who wants to control her life.

Mastram 

Mastram deals with an erotica writer and his day-to-day problems. It also has some comedy elements.

Mona Home Delivery 

It is a story about a prostitute named Mona and the various events of her life.

Dev DD 2 

Dev DD talks about a girl named Devika who explores her wild side. 

