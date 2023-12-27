Top 10 steamy web series to watch with your partner on OTT on a chilly winter evening

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is full of bold and steamy content.

Bekaaboo on JioCinema is an erotic thriller. The story is of a novelist who is hounded by his stalker.

Fuh se Fantasy on JioCinema is about people exploring the darkest desires.

Virgin Bhasskar is about a UPSC students who turns into an erotic novelist. But what happens when he falls in love? Watch it on Alt Balaji.

Twisted web series by Vikram Bhatt is about a psyche haunted by a supernatural being. It is filled with bold content. The web series is on MX Player.

Another web series by Vikram Bhatt that falls under the category of erotica is Rain. It is a thriller on JioCinema that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Dev DD on JioCinema. The story revolves around a woman named Devika who goes through love, heartbreaks and more.

Mayaa: Slave of Her Desires, the title says it all. It is on MX Player.

Mastaram is an Indian erotic thriller set in 1980s. It is available on MX Player.

Among Hollywood, Obsession on Netflix is steamy hot.

Dark Desire on Netflix is about a married woman and her passionate desires.

