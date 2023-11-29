Top 10 stellar performances by Fawad Khan that demand his Bollywood comeback
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
The Legend of Maula Jatt - Fawad Khan garnered critical acclaim for portraying Maula Jatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai - Fawad's portrayal of Zaroon Junaid earned him immense acclaim and popularity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Though in a cameo, his role as DJ Ali helped create an impact in the storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons - He delivered a nuanced performance as Rahul Kapoor in this family drama, earning critical acclaim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khoobsurat - Fawad showcased his charm and acting finesse opposite Sonam Kapoor in this romantic comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar - His role as Ashar Hussain in this series was highly praised and contributed to his widespread recognition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Behadd - His performance in this telefilm showcased his versatility and emotional depth as an actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Numm - His role in this drama series highlighted his ability to portray complex characters effectively.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Armaan - Fawad's role in this Pakistani movie was well-received for its depth and intensity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Kay Liye - Fawad's impactful performance in this Pakistani film was noted for its depth and sincerity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vicky Kaushal and more stars' nicknames for their partners are damn cute
Find Out More