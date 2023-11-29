Top 10 stellar performances by Fawad Khan that demand his Bollywood comeback

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

The Legend of Maula Jatt - Fawad Khan garnered critical acclaim for portraying Maula Jatt.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai - Fawad's portrayal of Zaroon Junaid earned him immense acclaim and popularity.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Though in a cameo, his role as DJ Ali helped create an impact in the storyline.

Kapoor & Sons - He delivered a nuanced performance as Rahul Kapoor in this family drama, earning critical acclaim.

Khoobsurat - Fawad showcased his charm and acting finesse opposite Sonam Kapoor in this romantic comedy.

Humsafar - His role as Ashar Hussain in this series was highly praised and contributed to his widespread recognition.

Behadd - His performance in this telefilm showcased his versatility and emotional depth as an actor.

Numm - His role in this drama series highlighted his ability to portray complex characters effectively.

Armaan - Fawad's role in this Pakistani movie was well-received for its depth and intensity.

Khuda Kay Liye - Fawad's impactful performance in this Pakistani film was noted for its depth and sincerity.

