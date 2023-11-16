Top 10 Stock Market movies that every aspiring investor should watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
The Big Short is an Oscar winning movie that shows all the events leading to the financial crisis. Released in 2015 and starring Christian Bale, the movie is a must watch. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of the Wall Street follows the true story of Jordan Belfort who takes a hit due to a crash in the market and decides to make his way up by fraud. Give it a watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bazaar follows the story of Rizwan, an amateur stock trader who moves to Mumbai to work for a huge trader but ends up getting betrayed. Stream on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wall Street follows the story of Bud Fox, a junior stockbroker who makes his way to the top quickly with some insider trading however things start to fall apart. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Job is a documentary movie about the financial meltdown of 2008 which put almost the whole world into recession, millions of people lost homes and jobs. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trading Places takes a lighter path and goes for more of a comedy approach in the movie as a con artist and commodity broker change places. Available on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Bull is the story of a middle class man who aims to become rich and devises a plan for the same. Watch his story on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Monster is the story of a financial expert who gets taken hostage after one of his recommended companies goes down and his investor loses money. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Margin follows all the key people at an investment bank in the 24 hour period just before the 2008 financial crisis. Stream on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 is a web series about Harshad Mehta who takes the stock market to unreal heights followed by a huge downfall. Watch on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood stars who married multiple times in pursuit of true love