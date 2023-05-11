Top 10 most powerful villains in anime series

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Watch Mereum's strength from Hunter x Hunter anime on Netflix. The villain is very young.

Boros of One Punch Man fame took a lot of direct punches from Saitama. Watch it on Netflix.

Madara was the powerful character of the Uchiha tribe. Watch on Crunchyroll.

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach is known to be ruthless. Watch it on Netflix.

Frieza is the strongest villain from Dragon Ball Z anime on Plex.

Father from Full Metal Alchemists Brotherhood draws power from the souls of people. Watch it on Crunchyroll.

All For One cannot see well and so his other senses are heightened. Watch My Hero Academia for the villain on Crunchyroll.

Suzuki Toichiro is the main antagonist in Mob Psycho 100. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Blackbeard is famous from One Piece is the best anime show on Netflix.

Esdeath was a female villain from Akame ga Kill franchise. Watch it on Hulu.

