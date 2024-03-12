Top 10 stunning Bollywood movie locations that you can actually visit
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Songs of Bade Miya Chote Miyan has been widely shot in Jordan and Petra, Wadi Rum are places one must visit.
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Shamshera showcased the stunning landscapes of Nubra Valley and Kaza fort, in Ladakh.
Featured in movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani, Amer Fort offers a majestic backdrop in Rajasthan.
Fanaa captures the beauty of Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Purana Qila, showcasing Delhi's rich heritage.
Drishyam depicts Panaji's charm, while Dil Chahta Hai explores Goa's Forts and beaches.
Bollywood films like Karwaan and Barfi showcase Ooty's picturesque landscapes and serene atmosphere.
Featured in iconic films like Highway and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kashmir Valley offers breathtaking scenery and cultural richness.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Dhadak capture the beauty of Udaipur's palaces and lakes, historical sites like Kumbhalgarh and Chittorgarh.
Raanjhanaa and The Last Color bring out the essence of Varanasi and its iconic ghats.
Movies like The Namesake and Piku showcase Kolkata's cultural heritage, like yellow taxis and riverside ghats.
Wake Up Sid and Munnabhai MBBS feature Marine Drive's tranquil beauty, symbolizing Mumbai's charm.
