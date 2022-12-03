Hansika's Top 10 looks 

Hansika Motwani is the talk of the town today. The gorgeous beauty is all grown up and married! She is also a fashionista. Here's are her TOP 10 looks. 

Source: Bollywood

Wild and young 

Hansika loves animal print outfits it seems. Here's the beauty in a cheetah print bikini and a drape. 

DIVA vibe 

A thigh-high slit shimmery gown is a must.

Metallic touch 

Flaunt those toned legs with high-slit gowns. 

Beach babe 

Giving out those angelic vibes in white. 

Black lady 

A black outfit is a must. It could be an LBD or an ankle-length embellished gown. 

Boho style 

Bohemian style suits Hansika, doesn't it? 

Bridal look 

This is such a pretty look of Hansika. Now, we cannot wait to see her real bridal look.

Sharara

Hansika has tried out every style, even the sharara with a lacy twist.

Lehenga 

A blush pink lehenga goes well with the girl-next-door vibes. 

Shimmery and backless 

Hansika Motwani raising the temperatures in a backless choli and a designer saree. 

