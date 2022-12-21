Showing her sexy abs

This is not the first time that Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo wore a hot bikini and showed off her washboard figure.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Relaxing

Messi's hot wife is showing off her hot figure in a bikini. She is seen wearing a black bra and blue denim shorts.

Happy lady

The smile on her face in a pink bikini shows that Antonela is a very happy and a peace loving woman who loves to vacation at the beach.

About Lionel and Antonela'a love story

The duo met when they were kids at their hometown in Rosario, Argentina. How cute is it?

Hottie

This snap of Lionel Messi's 34-year-old wife is surely a portrait stuff. It is so relaxing to the eyes.

Hot mommy

Antonella is a sexy mother to three kids Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. She also does a lot of brand promotions.

Crazy fan base

Lionel's wife has 27.7 million followers on Instagram which is insane and crazy.

Loves sports

Antonela is often seen cheering for her husband Messi. She loves sports and is often seen in his matches.

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo

She is a model and her bio reads that she is neither on Twitter nor on Facebook.

Lionel and his wife Antonella's marriage date

The hot couple got married in 2017 but they have been in a relationship since years.

