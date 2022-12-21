This is not the first time that Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo wore a hot bikini and showed off her washboard figure.Source: Bollywood
Messi's hot wife is showing off her hot figure in a bikini. She is seen wearing a black bra and blue denim shorts.Source: Bollywood
The smile on her face in a pink bikini shows that Antonela is a very happy and a peace loving woman who loves to vacation at the beach.Source: Bollywood
The duo met when they were kids at their hometown in Rosario, Argentina. How cute is it?Source: Bollywood
This snap of Lionel Messi's 34-year-old wife is surely a portrait stuff. It is so relaxing to the eyes.Source: Bollywood
Antonella is a sexy mother to three kids Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. She also does a lot of brand promotions.Source: Bollywood
Lionel's wife has 27.7 million followers on Instagram which is insane and crazy.Source: Bollywood
Antonela is often seen cheering for her husband Messi. She loves sports and is often seen in his matches.Source: Bollywood
She is a model and her bio reads that she is neither on Twitter nor on Facebook.Source: Bollywood
The hot couple got married in 2017 but they have been in a relationship since years.Source: Bollywood
